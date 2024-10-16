Arcserve UDP 10 accelerates disaster recovery processes

Arcserve launched Arcserve UDP 10, providing customers with an intuitive, flexible, and affordable way to address their critical data security and business continuity challenges.

Arcserve UDP 10 is a unified data protection solution that offers backup, replication, high availability, and advanced ransomware detection. UDP 10 is easy to set up, as it seamlessly integrates with major cloud providers like AWS, Azure, Google Cloud, and Wasabi. With smart deduplication and powerful data compression, UDP 10 is cost-effective to scale – and as it scales, Arcserve remains the single point of contact for maintenance and support.

“The launch of UDP 10 epitomizes Arcserve’s philosophy of providing reliable, innovative, and customer-centric solutions,” said Chris Babel, CEO of Arcserve. “UDP 10 allows businesses of all sizes to operate with peace of mind when it comes to their data – even as ransomware attacks proliferate around the globe and grow ever more sophisticated. We are excited to empower our partners and customers with this reliable cyber resilience solution that is easy to deploy and fast to deliver value.”

As IT administrators and data security officers work to enhance data security and streamline their backup and recovery processes, Arcserve UDP 10 offers a proven, comprehensive, and flexible data protection solution. It delivers data resiliency across a wide range of platforms, maintains a consistent backup cadence, and accelerates disaster recovery processes. Key features include:

Enhanced malware detection : Assured Security scans the data, both at time of backup and pre-restore, to reliably identify clean recovery points and recover to a clean room or production environment.

: Assured Security scans the data, both at time of backup and pre-restore, to reliably identify clean recovery points and recover to a clean room or production environment. Flexible disaster recovery : Ad-Hoc Virtual Stand-by to Cloud offers high-availability capacity in a cost-effective way, ensuring immediate takeover by a virtual machine in case of source machine failure.

: Ad-Hoc Virtual Stand-by to Cloud offers high-availability capacity in a cost-effective way, ensuring immediate takeover by a virtual machine in case of source machine failure. Accelerated data resiliency : One-to-Many Replication performs simultaneous data replication to multiple targets, removing bottlenecks and accelerating Recovery Point availability.

: One-to-Many Replication performs simultaneous data replication to multiple targets, removing bottlenecks and accelerating Recovery Point availability. Versatile Cloud support: Virtual Standby is now available across Google Cloud Platform, AWS, Azure, and Wasabi – all managed directly within the Arcserve interface

“Arcserve UDP 10 provides organizations with a reliable last-line-of-defense in the face of ransomware challenges that they face in their complex hybrid- and multi-cloud environments,” commented Jerome Wendt, CEO & Principal Data Protection Analyst, DCIG.

The UDP 10 release follows Arcserve’s recent updates to its ShadowProtect SPX and ImageManager offerings, which brought a robust set of new features and enhancements, expanding the platform compatibility and improving performance.

Additionally, as AI gains popularity in data protection, Arcserve is dedicated to bringing new AI-driven capabilities in the future to analyze data for security risks, detect anomalies in the backup process, predict backup needs, and further automate workflows.